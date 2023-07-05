Eva Mae Foust Johnson, Rocky Top

Eva Mae Foust Johnson, age 82, of Rocky Top, TN arrived at her home in heaven on July 2, 2023. She was a faithful member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Eva is preceded in death by parents; Oscar M. and Della T. Foust, brother Leroy Foust, sister Sarah Ruth Foust and niece Brenda Lee Williams.

She is survived by:

Son Carl D. Johnson Jr. Rocky Top

Sister Martha Ann Brown Rocky Top

Sister-in-law Betty Jo Foust Powell

Niece Teresa Helveston & Larry

Nephews Michael Martin & Doris

G. Lewis Brown & Ruth

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Pine Hill Baptist Church

P.O. Box 637

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

