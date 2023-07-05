Erin Marie Ketelle, 37

Erin Marie Ketelle, age 37, passed away June 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Erin was a native of Oak Ridge where she graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 2003 before attending the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and Knoxville where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007. She obtained the degree Master of Public Administration in 2008 at the University of Tennessee while serving as an intern for the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). Erin was very dedicated to her career advancement and to improving the economic opportunities for Tennesseans. Between 2009 and 2011 Erin worked as a legislative assistant for the County Officials Association of Tennessee and as a research coordinator for the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS). She was assistant to the executive director of the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services (CIS) in 2011 and 2012. In 2012 Erin became a graduate of the Institute for Public Service Leadership Academy. In 2015 she was certified by the International Economic Development Council as a certified Economic Developer. Erin worked as the program manager for DRIVE! Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership (IMCP) for the UT Institute for Public Service from 2014 to 2018. From 2018 to 2022 she was economic development program manager for the UT Center for Industrial Services. At the time of her death, Erin had partially completed studies in the Ph.D. program in Learning and Leadership at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and worked for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development where she was a participant in the Commissioner’s Leadership Academy 2023. Erin was a nationally ranked competitive rower in college and beyond and enjoyed participating in local and regional competitions and rowed in the Head of the Charles race in Boston in 2009 and 2011. She enjoyed trips to the beach, walks in the park, time with her extended family and friends, and the time spent raising her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother Carol Ketelle, and her grandparents Bruce Ketelle and Marjorie Ketelle.

She is survived by her daughter Caroline Younes (Nashville), father Richard Ketelle and stepmother Ann Farrar of Oak Ridge, sister Rachel Ketelle, nephew Gavin Woodward and his guardian Del Bryant (Knoxville), Erin’s former husband Steve Younes (Nashville), maternal grandmother Francis Scheidt (Knoxville), aunts Martha Ketelle (Albuquerque, NM) and Janice Ketelle (Mineral Point, WI), aunt Sarah Sheppeard and uncle Ben Alford (Knoxville), and lifelong best friend Lydia Light Stoffer(Knoxville).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Oak Ridge Rowing Association (https://orra.org/), the Nashville Rowing Club (https://www.nashvillerowing.org/ ), or to a charity of your preference. Erin was laid to rest in a private graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 – 2 pm EDT on July 30, 2023, at the picnic pavilion at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge. A celebration of Life will be held 2 – 5 pm CDT July 23, 2023, at The Green Acres, 681 Brick Church Lane, Whites Creek, TN RSVP at https://pp.events/a81WOq07. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

