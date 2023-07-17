Emergency Traffic responses in Roane Sunday

Kingston Police and Fire First Responders were busy Friday through Sunday with several incidents. First two separate accidents on the interstate near the Kingston Exit Sunday afternoon, one Eastbound and one westbound were worked within an hour and a half of each other with slight injuries involved.

Kingston Fire First Responders and police were sent to Cherokee middle school parking lot Sunday afternoon, where a 3-year-old child needed medical attention. Then a heat stroke victim near the Sheriff’s Office had to be treated as well. Throughout the weekend several heat-related calls were run by the ambulance service as well.

Earlier today around 1:00 p.m. an ambulance was sent to the TVA Kingston Steam Plant where a female allegedly had “fainting spells.”

This past Friday, more traffic accidents also resulted in traffic tie ups on the interstate. One near the Kingston exit around the 353-mile marker about 5:00 p.m. when a car hit the cable wire in the median. There were no injuries.

And an RV fire at the 363-and-a-half-mile marker near the Loudon/Roane County Line was handled by emergency officials on Friday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. with no one hurt.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...