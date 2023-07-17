Elizabeth Moore Morgan (Lib), Norris

Elizabeth Moore Morgan (Lib), 88, of Norris, TN, passed away peacefully on July 16th of natural causes.

Lib was born on April 24th, 1935 to C.G. and Emma Moore of Granite Falls, NC in Lenoir, NC. She was proud to be the first baby born in the “new” hospital, which had just opened in Lenoir when she was born. After graduating from Granite Falls High School, she continued to excel academically, first at UNC-Greensboro (Women’s College) studying English and later at the University of Tennessee for a Master’s of Library Science.

She was a lifelong learner and teacher – in the classroom, the library, and at home – and was beloved by her students and colleagues at Norris High School, Halls High School, and Fulton High School. After retiring in 2000, Lib spent her time volunteering at the Norris Archives, traveling, playing bridge (at times with the same group for over 60 years), and caring for and spending time with family and friends.

A great joy of her life was living in Norris. She first came to Norris in the early 1960s and poured herself into supporting others, while receiving a multiple of that support back from others in the community. She was an amazing mother to Elisabeth, Ricky, and Russ and helped lead cub scouts and girl scouts, shuttle kids non-stop for sports activities, and volunteered her time for just about everything.

We hope she will be remembered and celebrated for the happiness that she brought to others. She was kind and loving. Witty and funny. Precise and grammatically correct (always). Stylish and classic. Independent. Generous and thoughtful. Joyful and optimistic.

She was a member of the congregation of the Norris Religious Fellowship Church for many years and Lib loved to close services with the singing of the Irish Blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind always be at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

and rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Lib is predeceased by her parents, her sister, Mary, and her grandson, Josh. She is survived by her three children – Ricky Morgan, Russ Morgan, and Elisabeth Morgan Igou; and her six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Her children are planning a celebration of life for friends and family that will be held at a date to be announced, sometime in the next couple of months.

The family appreciates all of your thoughts and support, which are preferred in lieu of flowers. For those who wish to remember Lib with something tangible, the family asks that donations be made to the Norris Archives, which is part of the Norris Historical Society (501(C)(3) charity). Checks can be made out to “City of Norris” with a note for “Norris Archives” and mailed to Sally Jackson at PO Box 55, Norris, TN 37828.

Online tributes and condolences may be left for the family at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

