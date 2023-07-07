Dr. Jim Bentley, 74

Dr. Jim Bentley, age 74, entered into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Jim was a member of Central Baptist Church for the past 47 years. He was a longtime Sunday School teacher for both adults and children and worked with the Vacation Bible School for many years. His love for God gave him real joy to see children saved. Jim was employed with Oak Ridge National Laboratory for over 35 years as an electron microscopist and also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and Vanderbilt University.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his wife of 52 years, Sandra Bentley; children, Katherine (Jason), Jessica, Jonathan, and David; grandchildren, Jacob (Heather), Sam, Kayla, James, Henry, and Lily; as well as many other relatives, friends & loved ones, both here and around the world.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Methodist Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Caring Center of Central Baptist Church at https://onrealm.org/CentralBaptistC37169/-/form/give/now, Second Harvest of East Tennessee at https://donate.secondharvestetn.org, or to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. James Raffety officiating. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will also be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

