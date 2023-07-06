Dr. George “Reece” Wilson, Oak Ridge

Dr. George “Reece” Wilson, age 70, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. A native of Oak Ridge, Reece was born to George Robert Wilson and Martha Juanita Cooper Wilson. He was baptized during his youth and later joined Kern United Methodist Church as a member.

Reece was a proud member of the Boys Scouts of America where he served as an Eagle Scout. He was a 1971 Oak Ridge High School Graduate. During high school, he was in the National Honors Society, played JV football, in the band, served as Key Club president, and was an active American Field Service Committee member. He attended Clemson University and was a diehard Tiger fan. He attended Dental School after college and worked in his practice as a Periodontist for over 40 years. He was co-founder of the Anderson County Dental Society, for which he served as President at the time of his passing, and a member of The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge for many years. He loved to support the Oak Ridge Animal Rescue Mission, and will be affectionately missed by his beloved cat, Tenor. He was a master collector of vinyl records, cars, historic magazines, and baseball cards.

Reece was preceded in death by parents, George & Juanita Wilson; and older brother, John Robert Wilson. He is survived by significant other, Wendy E. Bryant; and two nieces, Heather Wilson and Lisa Marie Jarrett (Jesse).

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Dr. George Reece Wilson Foundation, at TNBank, 401 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The Foundation is a scholarship fund for Oak Ridge High School graduates attending dental school.

The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Monday, July 10, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm. Family & friends will proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment at 2 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

