Dorothy Marie Reed, age 87 of Harriman passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Oak Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Elsie Holland.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Webb, and wife, Sharon of Harriman;

Son and daughter, Robert and Janet;

Grandchildren, Shawnee Weaver and Dylan Reed.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

