Dorothy Jean Cunningham, 95

Dorothy Jean Cunningham passed away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the age of 95. She is survived by her son, Glenn Cunningham; son Gerald (Jerry) Cunningham and nine grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert Cunningham, daughter Linda Branning and son Bruce Cunningham.

Dorothy was born February 6, 1928, to Mayme E. and Wilfrid P. Frisz in Clermont, Florida, one of the youngest of 10 children. She grew up in Clermont and graduated from Clermont High School. She married her high school sweetheart and husband for life Robert Cunningham in 1948. They had four children together (Glenn, Linda, Jerry, and Bruce) and raised them in St. Petersburg, Florida. After Dad’s retirement, they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Many of the summer vacations with the children had been spent around this part of the country.

Mom was a dynamo of energy. She was always busy working on this or that project. She kept us children (and dad) busy too. Either helping us or assigning our daily chores. Mom was very active in church. During much of our childhood, she worked full-time in a doctor’s office as a secretary. Mom enjoyed sewing and made many clothes for Dad and the children as well as herself. She loved our Lord and throughout her life was active doing charity work. She, of course, raised her children to love the Lord also. This was done mainly by example. Mom was famous for her outgoing, loving, joyful, kind, patient, and gentle personality as described in Gal. 5:25.

Mom went home to her Heavenly Father. Soon, in God’s time, we look forward to seeing her again.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...