Dorothy Jane Rohr, 92, Oak Ridge

Dorothy Jane Rohr, age 92, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, surrounded by her family at Methodist Medical Center. Dorothy graduated from Fremont Ohio Ross High School in 1948, and the Saint Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio in 1951. She worked as a registered nurse in numerous hospitals throughout her career. She enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening, spending time with her family, following the adventures of her grandchildren, and watching Braves baseball. Later in life, Dorothy volunteered at several church and hospital organizations near her home. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Frank J. Rohr; parents, Jarrett Clawson & Mary Neth; siblings, Virginia, Russ, Alice, Don, Rich, Bill, Pete, and Carol; and grandchildren, Jenni Rohr and Gregory Kass. Survivors include children, Joan Laubmeier (Bob), Joe Rohr (Pam), Beth Hall (Charles), and Martha Kass (Mike); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, 1(800)805-5856, or stjude.org/donate.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm EDT Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 pm EDT. Interment will be held at 9 am CST Friday, July 14, 2023, at Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery in Nashville. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

