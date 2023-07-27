Don D Young, Clinton

Don D Young 80, of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born on July 18, 1943, to the late Obie and Christabel (Whited) Young.

Don had a love for singing. He was a Christian and a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the Choir. He was a caring and fun-loving person, always bringing joy to those around him.

Don was a hardworking and dedicated individual who was known for his integrity. He had a passion for working with his hands and was a skilled machinist throughout his life. Don enjoyed mentoring others in his field and found great joy in his work.

In his free time, Don found solace at the lake, whether it be boating or camping. He appreciated the tranquility and beauty of nature. Many remember Don pulling skiers all over Watts Bar Lake.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Young, of 60 years; his children, Kevin (Robin) Young and Joy (Sammy) Wolfenbarger. He was a proud grandfather to Rusty (Christa) Brooks, Kara (Evan) Key, Tanner (Kindall) Wolfenbarger; great-grandchildren Vincent Brooks, and Sawyer Wolfenbarger. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (James) Bunch, and brother, Chester (Janie) Young; several Nieces, Nephews, and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.

Arrangements – Saturday, July 29, 2023.

11:00 am – Graveside – Kingston Memorial Gardens.

Followed by lunch – Pine Ridge Baptist Church

Receiving friends from 1:30 -3:00 pm

Funeral 3:00 pm



We will forever cherish the memories we shared with Don and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Contributions in Don’s memory can be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund.

