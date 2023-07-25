Domestic Call Lands One in Jail for Probation Violation and other Charges

A report from The Rockwood Police Department indicates that officer Christopher Blom states while conducting patrolling the city around 11:30 Monday evening he and Detective Grey were sent to a domestic disturbance at 1102 North Gateway in the Walmart shopping center parking lot. the caller Who was the complainant and victim stated that his girlfriend Miss Raven Cheyenne Summers was drunk and walking around the parking lot calling him a racist and kicking the car and screaming. Following the officer’s arrival after running a background check on Summers, it was determined there was an order of protection for her to stay away from the man and also that she was not to use alcohol or drugs as a rule for her release from jail previously. As the officer was attempting to put Summer’s in Cuffs, the report States, Summers chose to slam herself onto her back causing the Cuffs to get tight, the report stated that he and Sergeant gray did attempt to adjust the cuffs, but she tried to bite and kick the officer at which time they put her into the car and prepared for transport. Upon arrival at the Roane County Jail the report stated she again fell on the floor. Raven Cheyenne Summers 26 was booked in on charges and has $11,500 bail.

Raven Cheyenne Summers, 26

White / Female

Booking # 26635

Date Booked: 7/24/23

Arresting Agency: Rockwood PD

Bond: $11,500.00

1 – Violation of an Order of Protection or Restraining Order or No Contact Order

Offense Date: 07/24/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

2 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 07/24/2023

Bond: $750.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

3 – Public Intoxication

Offense Date: 07/24/2023

Bond: $750.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

4 – Violation of an Order of Protection or Restraining Order or No Contact Order

Offense Date: 07/24/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

