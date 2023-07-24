Dixie Youth 5- & 6-Year-old World Series Held in Rockwood

Brad Jones

Submitted: The 2023 Inaugural 5- & 6-year-old “A” Dixie Youth World Series in Rockwood came and went without a hitch, other than the weather. Teams in the World Series included North Macon & Perry Youth Georgia, Boger City & Supper Optimist North Carolina, Gilbert & Lancaster South Carolina, and Chester County, Greenbriar, Lebanon, Sequoyah, Springfield & Tri-County Tennessee. 

Champions- Lancaster, South Carolina- Caine Bass, Noah Croxton, Rhett Melton, Wyle Allen, JJ Kennedy, Jayden Robinson, Reid Blackmon, Sawyer Lehman, Creighton Eubanks, Colton Thomas, Carson Faile and Coaches Keli Thomas, Shawn Thomas, Lael Allen, Joel Allen and Garrett Johnson. 

Thursday night there were opening ceremonies at Roane State Community College. Twelve teams from Georgia, North & South Carolina & Tennessee filled the gym to capacity following torrential downpours of rain. One hundred forty-four players and forty-eight coaches, all supported by family & friends poured in despite the weather. The night consisted of coaches’ meetings, food for the teams and recognition of all.

2nd Place– Perry Youth, Georgia- Canaan Hayes, Wade Thomas, Sawyer Evans, Jackson Hayes, Carter Randall, Jacob Hall, Sam Hutto, Jace Defriess, Damien Zorrilla, Braydon Irvine, Parker Ervin, Ezra Caporale and Coaches Brian Hayes, Michael Hayes, Trey Evans, Blake Thomas & Ryan Hall. 

Along with the twelve teams being recognized, two additional teams got a moment of glory. Kingston’s 12U team and the Tri County 5- & 6-year-olds were presented with their sportsmanship awards they earned during state tournament play. 

Games started late and ended early on Friday due to more rain. Park & Recreation ground crews worked double-time to get the fields ready on Saturday. The weather turned beautiful for the remainder of the tournament. 

Sportsmanship Award for State Tournament goes to Tri County – Liam Kidd, Levi Smith, Grayson Byrd, Cannon Armes, Chasen Williams, Logan Keith, Carson Byrd, Isaiah Poole, Braxton Mullins, Carter Goodman, Garit Irwin, and Tucker Hughett- Coaches- Johnathan Armes, Josh Kidd, Daniel Byrd and Cody Goodman. 

Lancaster, South Carolina walked away as the Champions with Perry Youth, Georgia placing second. All players & coaches received participation awards with the winners also receiving memorabilia items including bats and super-bowl type rings. The Tri County team made up of kids from Roane & Morgan Counties received the Sportsmanship Award for the World Series! The award will be presented at a later date.

The City of Rockwood would like to thank everyone who helped with the tournament. There were a lot of tourism dollars brought into the county over the 4-day event. 

