Democratic Women Meet July 24 at Apple Blossom Café

Brad Jones

Representatives from Anderson County Commission and Oak Ridge City Council will lead a discussion on “How Our Local Governments Are Using Pandemic Funds” at the Monday, July 24, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club.

Ellen Smith, Oak Ridge City Council

The club will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. at the Apple Blossom Café, 409 Cullom St., Clinton.

Leading the information session will be Ellen Smith, Oak Ridge City Council member; Joshua Anderson, chairman of the Anderson County Commission; and Stephen Verran, Anderson County Commissioner representing the 7th District.

Joshua Anderson, Chairman of the Anderson County Commission

Smith, who has served 14 years on City Council, had a 36-year career on the research staff of Oak Ridge National Laboratory Environmental Sciences Division. With a strong interest in the environment, she serves as the chair of the National League of Cities Committee on Energy, Environment & Natural Resources.

Stephen Verran, Anderson County Commissioner

Anderson is serving his second term as a 3rd District County Commissioner representing Norris, Andersonville, Glen Alpine and Fairview. He chairs the Anderson County Library Board and serves on the Conservation Board, the Agricultural Extension Committee, and the Commission’s Audit Committee.

Verran, serving his first term on County Commission, represents Highland View, Pine Valley and Glenwood in Oak Ridge. He is serving on a committee advising on distribution of settlement funds from opioid litigation. He also serves on the Commission’s Audit and Operations Committees.

Those attending will order from the menu before the program. For more information, email Democratic Women’s Club President Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com

