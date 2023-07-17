David Virden McKinney, Rockwood

Mr. David Virden McKinney, age 99 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare Center of Rockwood. He was a U.S. Merchant Marine during WWII. He was a loyal member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to mow and tend to his yard.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Andy McKinney & Rebecca McKinney; 1st wife: Delorce McKinney; 8 brothers & sisters; 3 grandchildren: Danny, David, and Amanda; son-in-law: Bill Belcher.

He is survived by:

Wife: Louise McKinney

Daughters: Shirley Anderson (Joseph)

Pat Belcher

Grandchild: Katricia Hafner (Gary)

Great grandchildren: Kayla Belcher, Brittany Belcher, Olivia Belcher, Amber Belcher, Brianna Hafner, Justin Gross, Becca Gross

And several other extended family members



The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2023, from 11:00 am -12:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm Et with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Virden McKinney.

