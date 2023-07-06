Danny Ray Hunter, Coalfield

3 hours ago

Danny Ray Hunter, of Coalfield, reached his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Mr. Hunter loved his family & his church. He was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Lee Hunter of Coalfield; his mother, Anna Ruth Hunter, and father, Raymond Hunter both of Petros. His son-in-law Robin Wakefield of Coalfield; sisters, Judy Gassaway of Coalfield & Elaine Hunter of Petros.

Mr. Hunter is survived by his daughters Tammy (David) Pack of Harriman, and Robin (Anthony) Wilson of Coalfield; five grandchildren Courtney (Josh) Wakefield, Lacey (James) Pack, Tre Pack, Caitlyn (Zach) Moore, & Christina Pack; his four great grand babies Aniylah Love, Lyric Toler, Stella Moore, & Miles Moore. His brother Reece Hunter of Petros, sister-in-laws Dean Bradshaw & Angel Castle of Petros, & his friend Holly Hall.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 7, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Greg Overton officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Danny Ray Hunter.

