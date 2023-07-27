Clous Oliver Seiber, 91, Powell

Clous Oliver Seiber, age 91, of Powell, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with his loved ones by his side.

Clous loved watching squirrels, rabbits, deer and was an avid beekeeper. He was deeply loved and respected by both his family and church family. Clous was an amazing caregiver to his beloved grandchildren – all 35 of them!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend George and Rachel (McKamey) Seiber, daughter, Joyce Ann Seiber, sisters, Roda Seiber, Naomi May Byrge, Ethel Kennedy Phillips, Lou Rosa Jones; brothers, Clarence Edward Seiber, Condy Lee Seiber, Marshall Ray Seiber; and son-in-law, James Doepel, Jr.

Clous is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary F. Seiber; children, Darrell (Tina) Seiber of Knoxville, Randy Seiber of Clinton, Lori Doepel of Lakeview Ohio, Stephen (Tabatha) Marratta of Clinton; sister, Erma (Glen) Goddard; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and many more friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 5 pm – 7 pm with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN. The graveside will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2 pm at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Reverend Clifford Fraker and Reverend Cody Dykes officiating.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Clous Seiber.

