Cleston Ray Hicks, 76

Cleston Ray Hicks, born April 5, 1947, passed away at Roane Medical Center on July 19, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Arleva Hicks, father, Raymond Hicks, and brothers Randy and Jerry Hicks. Cleston was considered to be an elite high school athlete when he attended Crossville High School and later spent most of his time working various construction jobs. Most of those who knew him say that Cleston was well-liked by all who met and knew him.



Cleston is survived by his son Timmy (Becca) Hicks of Brooksville, FL, daughter Karen (Tim) Doolittle of Dayton, TN, sister Faye Hicks of Spring City, TN, and brother Stacy Hicks of Harriman, TN. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Danielle, TJ, Dusty, Faith, Grace, and Hope, and three great-grandchildren, Josie, Tommy, and Teddy



The family will receive friends on Monday, July 25, 2023, from 11:00-12:00 at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. He will be laid to rest with several family members at Daysville Cemetery following the visitation. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Cleston Ray Hicks.

