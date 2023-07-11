Clarence Owen Cofer, Rockwood

Mr. Clarence Owen Cofer, age 88, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born September 25, 1934, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Cofer was a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a retired Foreman in the Metal Foundry industry, working in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and locally in Rockwood at the former Tennessee Products and Roane Electric Furnace. Mr. Cofer was a U.S. Army Veteran and was also a former Officer with the Rockwood Police Department and formerly owned and operated his own business for a short period of time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen & Anna Cofer; brothers and sister and their spouses, Howard “Speedy” Cofer, Christine Reed (Tom), J.C. “Jake” Cofer (Mary), and Lawrence Cofer; and nephews, Tim Cofer and Eddie Cofer.

Survivors include:

Wife of 70 years: Dolly Carmichael Cofer of Rockwood, TN

Sisters-in-law: Wilma Cofer of Rockwood, TN

Elizabeth Cofer of Rockwood, TN

And a host of Special Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews, and Great-Great Nieces and Great-Great Nephews

And many other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends Monday, July 17, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

