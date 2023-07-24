Ms. Cindy Shillings, 61, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Harriman. Cindy was a lifelong resident of Roane County having graduated in 1979 at Harriman High School.
She is preceded in death by her father: David Shillings.
Mother: Marilyn Shillings.
Special thanks to all who offered prayers, food, and visits. It was much appreciated. Thanks to the UT Hospice nursing staff who provided excellent care for Cindy.
Also, a special thanks to Ralph Brown, Sue Humphreys, and Robert & Faye McCartt for their caregiving during her illness.
Services will be private.
