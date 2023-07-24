Cindy Shillings, 61

Ms. Cindy Shillings, 61, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Harriman.  Cindy was a lifelong resident of Roane County having graduated in 1979 at Harriman High School.

She is preceded in death by her father: David Shillings.

Mother: Marilyn Shillings.

Special thanks to all who offered prayers, food, and visits. It was much appreciated. Thanks to the UT Hospice nursing staff who provided excellent care for Cindy.

Also, a special thanks to Ralph Brown, Sue Humphreys, and Robert & Faye McCartt for their caregiving during her illness. 

Services will be private. 

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family and friends of Ms. Cindy Shillings.

