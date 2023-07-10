Chris Allen Woodward, Sunbright

Chris Allen Woodward, age 45, of Sunbright, TN. passed away on July 7, 2023, at his home in Sunbright.

He is preceded in death by his father Bill Woodward of Sunbright; niece Kelsey Keeton of Deer Lodge.

He leaves behind his son Dillon Woodward and wife Tiffney Gail; 3 grandchildren Casey, Aslin, and Ava all of Sunbright; 1 sister Jessica Woodward Carpenter and husband Jon, of Macon GA.; mother Sue Woodward of Sunbright; 3 nieces Brittany Keeton, Kiersten Dela Cruz and Jasmine Sexton and 1 great niece Sophia Evans; 3 aunts Pam Sloan, Sharon Webb and Marilyn Henry; 4 uncles Ivory Hamby, Junior Hamby, Sam Hamby and James Hamby; 2nds cousin Hannah Phipps and a host of friends and family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:00-4:00 with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum and Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating. The family is honoring Chris’ wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Chris Allen Woodward.

