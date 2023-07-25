Charles “Jack” Osborne, Clinton

Charles “Jack” Osborne of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2023, surrounded by his family. Jack was born on March 22, 1930, to Charles Useful and Dessie Lorene Osborne. Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Korean War on the USS Yellowstone. After serving his country he went on to a career at the Clinton Post Office and retired after 39 years of service. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed working with his hands and doing woodworking. Jack had a heart of gold and would do anything to assist someone in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Useful and Dessie Lorene Osborne; brothers, J.D. Osborne, and Denny Osborne; sister Faye Goodman; son Gary Osborne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Helen Elliott Osborne, daughter Tammy Crass and husband Dana, granddaughter Heather Born and husband Chris and great grandson Wyatt and brother-in-law Clyde Elliott and wife Florence and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Island Home Baptist Church, 2521 Norris Freeway, Norris, TN 37820.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm, interment will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens following the funeral service. Clyde Leo “C.L.” Elliott will be officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

