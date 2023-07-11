Charles Dwight Isabell, Rocky Top

Charles Dwight Isabell, age 37, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Dwight was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 26, 1985, to Steve and Lisa Isabell Lindsay. Dwight was a proud Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and served in Fallujah in 2005. Dwight credited his Navy Veteran papaw Robert “Alfie” Isabell with his drive to serve in the US Military when he became of age.

He was a member of Rocky Top Worship Center. Dwight loved the Lord and showed it by serving his community and helping everyone he could. Dwight was a man of many hats and enjoyed many hobbies in his life. He was a Medford volunteer firefighter, a rider for the Defenders, a handyman, and a Master Mason at the Coal Creek Lodge. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

Dwight loved his crazy dogs and trained shepherds for a while. He loved to work in his garage and enjoyed rides on the mountain with his friend Benny Aslinger. The mountains, his Harley Davidson, and helping people made him truly happy. He loved anything that went kaboom. Dwight loved God, his guns, and his freedom and that was what he stood for.

Dwight is preceded in death by his father, Steve Lindsay, grandfather, Charles Isabell, papaw Robert “Alfie” Isabell, grandmothers Claudine Isabell and Ruth Isabell, uncle Chuck “Bubba” Isabell, and great grandmother Mary Petree.

Survivors Include:

Mother Lisa Lindsay of Rocky Top

Son Dakota Isabell of Rocky Top

Girlfriend Emily Hamm and daughter Jaylen of Rocky Top

His Son’s Mother Amanda Isabell of Rocky Top

Best friends in Matt Gilson of Heiskell

the Whole World Benny Aslinger of Rocky Top

Joey Tackett of Rocky Top

All of his Marine Corps Brothers and Sisters

And a host of other family members and friends.

A service will be held at a later date at the Rocky Top Worship Center.

