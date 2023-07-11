Charles “Chuck” Edward Roberts II, Midtown

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 82 Views

Charles “Chuck” Edward Roberts II, age 50, of Midtown, passed away July 4, 2023, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville. He was born August 25, 1972, in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roberts and Linda Cox Roberts; and great-nephew, Bentley Coffey.

SURVIVORS

Son                                         Jordan Roberts of Hammond, Louisiana

Daughters                              Shayla Watson of Harriman

Taylor Roberts of Pigeon Forge

Sister                                      Tabitha Roberts of Kingston

Nieces and nephews              Erica (Justin) Coffey of Wartburg

Dakota Emily of Kingston

Shelby (Jacob) Schellenger of Maryville

Lucas Emily of Kingston

Desiree McCoy of Kingston

Grandchildren                       Seth, Natalie, Olivia, and Adelynn

Great-nieces and nephews   Marissa, Treyson, Kameron, Carter, Montana,

Madison, Kaison, Bren, Haley, and Marilyn

Many extended family and friends

No services are scheduled for Mr. Roberts. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses can be made to Fraker Funeral Home by calling (865) 717-7727 or Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Billy G Dyer, Wartburg

Billy G Dyer, 82 of Wartburg, passed away on July 9, 2023. The family will …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: