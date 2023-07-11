Charles “Chuck” Edward Roberts II, Midtown

Charles “Chuck” Edward Roberts II, age 50, of Midtown, passed away July 4, 2023, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville. He was born August 25, 1972, in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roberts and Linda Cox Roberts; and great-nephew, Bentley Coffey.
SURVIVORS
Son Jordan Roberts of Hammond, Louisiana
Daughters Shayla Watson of Harriman
Taylor Roberts of Pigeon Forge
Sister Tabitha Roberts of Kingston
Nieces and nephews Erica (Justin) Coffey of Wartburg
Dakota Emily of Kingston
Shelby (Jacob) Schellenger of Maryville
Lucas Emily of Kingston
Desiree McCoy of Kingston
Grandchildren Seth, Natalie, Olivia, and Adelynn
Great-nieces and nephews Marissa, Treyson, Kameron, Carter, Montana,
Madison, Kaison, Bren, Haley, and Marilyn
Many extended family and friends
No services are scheduled for Mr. Roberts. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses can be made to Fraker Funeral Home by calling (865) 717-7727 or Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.