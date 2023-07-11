Charles “Chuck” Edward Roberts II, Midtown

Charles “Chuck” Edward Roberts II, age 50, of Midtown, passed away July 4, 2023, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville. He was born August 25, 1972, in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roberts and Linda Cox Roberts; and great-nephew, Bentley Coffey.

SURVIVORS

Son Jordan Roberts of Hammond, Louisiana

Daughters Shayla Watson of Harriman

Taylor Roberts of Pigeon Forge

Sister Tabitha Roberts of Kingston

Nieces and nephews Erica (Justin) Coffey of Wartburg

Dakota Emily of Kingston

Shelby (Jacob) Schellenger of Maryville

Lucas Emily of Kingston

Desiree McCoy of Kingston

Grandchildren Seth, Natalie, Olivia, and Adelynn

Great-nieces and nephews Marissa, Treyson, Kameron, Carter, Montana,

Madison, Kaison, Bren, Haley, and Marilyn

Many extended family and friends

No services are scheduled for Mr. Roberts. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses can be made to Fraker Funeral Home by calling (865) 717-7727 or Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

