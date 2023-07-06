Carolyn Sue Robinette Hall, Rockwood

News Department 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 46 Views

Mrs. Carolyn Sue Robinette Hall, age 57, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Chattanooga Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1966, in Anderson, Indiana. She loved all animals, but most of all she loved her dog. She was kiddish at heart loving cartoons and coloring. She loved and adored her son. Mrs. Hall was of the Baptist faith. She was saved and baptized. She was loved by many friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Gregory Hall; parents Edgar Lee & Mary Ellen Coker Robinette; sister Brenda Clowers; brothers David Robinette, Frank Robinette, Dennis Robinette.
Survived by:

Son: Jimmy Mayton of Harriman, Tennessee.

Sister: Connie Surakhkaka (Al) of Castle Berry, Florida.

Sister: Teresa Cox of Harriman, Tennessee.

Brother: Charles Robinette of Memphis, Tennessee.

Brother: Eddie (Becky) Robinette of Rockwood, Tennessee.

Brother: Bobbie Robinette of Kingston, Tennessee.

Brother: Kyle Robinette of Kingston, Tennessee.

Sister: Judy Robinette of Kingston, Tennessee.

Sister: Papoose Phillips of Kingston, Tennessee

Brother: Wesley Phillips

Brother: Tony Phillips

Grandson Daniel Lynn Waldo

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Randy Hill officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow at Crawford Cemetery in Roane County, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Carolyn Sue Robinette Hall.

About News Department

Check Also

Pamela Kaye Silcox, Oak Ridge

Pamela Kaye Silcox, age 65 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 28, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: