Brenton (BJ) John Emory, Knoxville

Brenton (BJ) John Emory, age 37 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was a member of Wallace Memorial Church. BJ loved sports as long as the Vols were playing. He was a dedicated father who coached Little League and spent his time playing and teaching his son. BJ loved fishing and tubing at his family’s Norris Lake home. He was the most caring and understanding person alive. If you have never cried your eyes out from laughing while with BJ, you do not know him!

BJ is preceded in death by his father John Emory and his brother Steven Terry.

He is survived by his spouse Casey Yates; son, Brenton Emory; mother Deborah Ridenour; sisters Rachel (Brian) Emory and Lacy Emory; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the Emory Family.

