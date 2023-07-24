Brenda Sue Gann, Harriman

Brenda Sue Gann, age 76, of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was born April 16, 1947, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to sing. Brenda enjoyed housekeeping, crocheting, and knitting. She also collected baby dolls. Preceded in death by her parents, Martin & Cora Ray; husband, Odie Gann; brothers, Clarence Ray, William Eugene Ray, and Gustine Ray.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Alisha McCann of Hohenwald, TN

Sisters DeeDee Hastings & husband, Nathan of Morgan County

Linda Centner of Harriman

Joan Brock & husband, Kenneth of Harriman

Tammy Irwin of Knoxville

Several extended family members and friends

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements

