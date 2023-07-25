Bonnie Lynn (Hughes) Estes, Clinton

Bonnie Lynn (Hughes) Estes, age 55 of Clinton, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Bonnie was born on September 24, 1967, in Knoxville and was wed to Blake Todd Estes on August 12, 2000. Bonnie was a servant. Her career led her to be a NICU nurse at UT Medical Center from 1992 —2000 and served the remainder of her career as a NICU nurse at Children’s Hospital of Knoxville through 2018. She would often sing Bible songs as she held and loved on the babies she was caring for. Not only did Bonnie serve these precious babies and their families in the hospital, but she also gave herself to children’s ministry in the church as she directed the children and youth choirs, vacation bible schools, and was involved in many other children and youth ministries.

Bonnie was a warrior. Though she had many serious health issues, she never complained. She continued to love and enjoy the good gifts the Lord had given her: gardening, tending to her chickens, canning pickles, and collecting antiques. Even when her health kept her from riding a traditional bicycle, Bonnie hand-biked 17 miles on the Virginia Creeper Trail. Through it all, Bonnie never lost her wonderful sense of humor or her contagious smile. Bonnie was a worshiper. No matter what Bonnie did, she did it unto the Lord. Through life’s ups and downs, she never ceased worshiping Christ. Despite recent extended stays in the hospital, she made it a priority to serve her church. Bonnie was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Clinton, and even a week before her passing she was still dedicated to her Lord’s work. Bonnie loved Jesus while she was on the earth and now she is His presence enjoying Him forevermore. “Bonnie embodied the very definition of love! Loyal, passionate, devoted, warm, compassionate. The list is endless… Bonnie was and is focused on Christ and was able to see the world and others through God’s eyes. This sacred striving that Bonnie always pursued allowed her to think, feel and do as the Savior would as she faced her earthly experiences. I often asked her where she hid her wings!

Bonnie is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Hughes; grandparents, Frank and Bonnie Nelson; John and Martha Hughes; mother and father-in-law, Kerry and Ann Estees of Kingston.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Blake Estes of Clinton; mother, Alice Hughes of Clinton; brother, Frankie (Melissa) Hughes of Clinton; brother-in-law, Brien (Tami) Estes of Kingston; nieces and nephews, Erin (Tyler) Randolph of Kingston, Morgan (Caleb) Armes of Kingston, Sarah Ann (Zach) Trujillo of Clinton, Curtis (Karen) Hughes of Knoxville; great nieces and nephews, Piper and Easton Randolph, Eleana, Thaddaeus and Zilla Trujillo, Raiden Armes (due in October); and lest we forget her sweet fur-babies, Charlene and Vicky Lynn.

Bonnie, you are loved more than ever and awaiting the glorious day we’ll be reunited in Eternity! – Blake

There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Edgemoor Baptist Church in Clinton with a short service at 5:00.

The link to Bonnie’s ‘kidney journey’ with Lori Tucker of WATE: https://www.wate.com/news/east-tennessee-woman-close-to-getting-new-kidney/

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mrs. Bonnie Lynn Estes.

