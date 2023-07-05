Bonnie Lou Lawson, 86

Mrs. Bonnie Lou Lawson age 86, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Signature Health Care in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born on October 29, 1936, in Claiborne, Tennessee. Bonnie enjoyed quilting and planting flowers. She was a babysitter for years and enjoyed swinging on her porch. She is preceded in death by her parents Pascal & Viola Laws Wylie, her husband Luther Lawson, and her son Ricky Lawson.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Debbie Lowder (Marty) McPeters of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sons: Jeff (Carmen) Lawson of Rockwood, Tennessee

Scott (Katie) Lawson of Rockwood, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Samantha Lawson, Ricky Lawson, Brittany Lawson, Derrick Lawson, and Cole Lawson

Great Grandchildren: Dylan Lawson, Kotah Lawson, Karia Lawson, and Weston Beeson

And several nieces and nephews

The family has made cremation arrangements at this time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Bonnie Lou Lawson.

