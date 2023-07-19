Betty Sue Ridenour, Andersonville

Betty Sue Ridenour, age 82, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home in Andersonville.

Betty was a gardener, farmer, animal lover, and an avid Clinton Courier reader. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Ridenour; parents, Edward and Sophie Spears; brothers, Woody Spears, and Darrell Spears; sisters, Francis Dishmon, Lynnis Spears, and Shirley Savage.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Angela) Ridenour; grandson, Waylon Matthew Ridenour; sister, Claudia Weaver; several nieces and nephews, a host of family members, many friends and her beloved dog, Nala.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5 pm – 7pm with a funeral service to follow.

A private graveside service will be held at a later time. The Staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Sue Ridenour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...