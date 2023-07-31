Betty Jo Hensley Brackett, Midtown

Betty Jo Hensley Brackett, age 89, of Midtown went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 28, 2023.  She was born October 27, 1933, on WindRock Mountain and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.

She was a faithful member of Potters House Fellowship where she enjoyed attending as long as her health permitted. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonas and Zella Hensley; 2 brothers and 2 sisters and her precious son, Michael “Mike” Stephen Brackett.   

SURVIVORS

Daughter-in-law                 Sandi Brackett of Kingston

Grandchildren                    Matthew Brackett & wife, Chelsea of Nashville

                                              Jennifer Brackett Alkishawi & husband, Adam of Kingston

                                              Corey Watson & Monica Politte of Knoxville

Great grandchildren           Joah Michael Brackett, Aiden James Alkishawi, Ava Carol Alkishawi,

                                              Uoka Thomas Watson

Many precious friends and extended family members

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 31, 2023, at Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in Betty’s honor to Potters House Missions – her beloved church family.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

