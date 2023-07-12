Bernard Jones Goad, Deer Lodge

Bernard Jones Goad, age 77 years of Deer Lodge TN, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, William J, and Gladys E. Scott Goad, and brother Bayarn (Jack) Goad (Bonnie).

He is survived by brother Billy (Bill) J. Goad (Mattie) of Sunbright, Tn; Sisters Betty Jean Goad Weber (James) of Mt. Juliet Tn, Barbara June Goad Hutson of Deer Lodge, TN. and 7 nieces and nephews

Bernard served in the Navy (both in active and reserves) for a number of years before making his home in Deer Lodge. He was noted for being at the forefront of knowledge when the computer age became popular in our community.

Bernard was a man of many interests. He loved the quiet and peace of the forests and surrounding mountains. He loved to hunt and fish. However, most residents of his community knew him because of his years with the sheriff’s department as a deputy sheriff.

The family will be welcoming friends for a memorial service at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg on Thursday between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bernard Jones Goad.

