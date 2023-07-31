Baby Ila Paige Johnson

Ila Paige Johnson, loved daughter of Hayden Johnson and Haley Long, was born sleeping on July 25, 2023. Ila spent several unforgettable hours with her parents. She was absolutely adored and knew nothing but their love. 

Survivors include

Parents: Hayden Johnson & Haley Long

Big Sister: River Kay Johnson

Grandparents: Karen Cole (Gamgam), Lori Johnson (Gigi), Stephen and Shelly Johnson (Potsi and Mimi)

She was welcomed with wide arms in Heaven by her Great-Grandparents: Bob and Kathy Cole of Rockwood & Ted and Gloria Miller of Kingston.

