Arrest of Donald K Hutchison, 37

Rockwood officer Matthew Trentham made an arrest Sunday afternoon just before 5:00 on a subject identified as Donald K Hutchison. The arrest report states the officer was dispatched to the area of North Chamberlain Avenue and Tedder Street to a suspicious vehicle call. When the officer arrived the male subject was slumped over the steering wheel of a U Haul truck, he was identified as Donald K. Hutchinson who was partially in the road and on private property. Officer Campbell arrived on scene to assist. It was determined that Hutchinson had illegal drugs on his possession, and they discovered there was a warrant for his arrest from Roane County. He was taken into custody on a violation of probation charge and simple possession or casual Exchange and remained jailed this afternoon at the county jail.

Donald Kyle Hutchison, 37

White / Male

Booking Number: 26671

Booked: 07/30/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 07/30/2023 17:20

Bond: $50,000.00

1 – Violation Of Probation/Parole

Offense Date: 06/21/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

Offense Date: 07/30/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 07/30/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

