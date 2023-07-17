‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for last week, has been found dead. Their report states Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County. In a press release statement, the THP says, “After an extensive collaborative search effort to locate Jacob Kennamer they regretfully report the results are not what they had hoped for. Mr. Kennamer was located deceased in Campbell Co along I-75”. The report didn’t indicate if his body was found close to where his car was located 10 days ago along Interstate 75. No additional details can be released.
Tags Armed and Dangerous Campbell County dead I-75 man hunt Tennessee Highway Patrol THP
Check Also
Update on Campbell County multi-vehicle accident on I-75 last Thursday
One person died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash that closed I-75 South last …