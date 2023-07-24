Another Fatal Vehicle Crash in Roane this past weekend

A single vehicle accident Saturday evening on Emory Heights Road just outside the city limits of Harriman resulted in the death of one person when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The accident closed Emory Heights Road for the period of investigation and clean up by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The body was sent to Roane Medical Center by a County Rescue Squad unit to be analyzed by the Roane County coroner’s office. We are still waiting the report from the THP on the identity of the person killed in the accident. This was the second fatal wreck in the county last week as on Wednesday a single vehicle accident on East Race Street near Scenic Drive resulted in the death of 57-year-old Ted Miller from the Kingston area after his vehicle, a white Dodge pickup, ran off the roadway and flipped onto its top killing him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...