Annual Senior Citizens Day at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool set for August 2

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 24, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be sponsoring a Senior Citizens Pool Party at the Outdoor Pool located at 172 Providence Road.

The pool is reserved exclusively for seniors 50 and older on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be games and door prizes along with the opportunity to swim in one of the largest spring-fed pools in the southeast.

A light lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis while it lasts. The event is free for seniors aged 50 and older, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve your spot by July 28.

Please note that the Senior Center building will be closed until 1 p.m. that day so come out and join us for some fun in the sun!

Like us on Facebook or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center and by the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department.

