Anderson EMS awarded grant from UT Medical

CLINTON—Anderson County Emergency Medical Services has received a grant totaling $1,800 to assist with purchasing updated curriculum for training purposes.

Anderson County EMS was notified of the grant award in April and received the check during a presentation at the UT Lifestar, Emergency and Trauma Continuing Education Quarterly Luncheon in May 2023.

Anderson County EMS Deputy Director of Education Bobbi Jo Henderson, left, receives a training grant award from Dr. Brian Daley, Trauma Medical Director at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“I am very thankful for the University of Tennessee grant, and especially proud of our EMS team and their focus on patient care,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “Director Nathan Sweet, and Deputy Director of Education Bobbi Jo Henderson continuously go above and beyond in the field of training for our Anderson County EMS Department, and our citizens benefit greatly from this commitment.”

The $1,800 grant was awarded by the Dr. Robert F. Lash, M.D. Emergency Medicine Fund at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

