An End of an Era, Live and Let Live Drugstore in Rockwood Closes

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 85 Views

Established in 1890, Live and Let Live Drugstore Closed on July 14, 2023.
Live and Let Live Drugstore Soda Fountain

After 133 years, Live and Let Live Drugstore in Rockwood has closed its doors for good. Owner and operator Sherry Hill has decided to retire. With the closing, an enormous business legacy in downtown Rockwood comes to an end. The Pharmacy and gift shop had an old-fashioned Soda Fountain inside that many loved to stop by and get ice cream floats, banana splits, Etc. Thousands of customers relied on the drugstore for their prescriptions from around Roane County and other counties as well. According to a Facebook post, prescriptions have been sent over to Walgreens as they have now purchased the products from the store as well as the prescription service. We here at BBB TV-12 want to say a special thanks to Sherry Hill and the Live and Let Live drug store for their many years of sponsoring programs here on TV-12 and we wish Sherry and husband Larry Hill an amazing retirement. Thanks for all you have done for the community.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: