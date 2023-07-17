An End of an Era, Live and Let Live Drugstore in Rockwood Closes

Established in 1890, Live and Let Live Drugstore Closed on July 14, 2023.

Live and Let Live Drugstore Soda Fountain

After 133 years, Live and Let Live Drugstore in Rockwood has closed its doors for good. Owner and operator Sherry Hill has decided to retire. With the closing, an enormous business legacy in downtown Rockwood comes to an end. The Pharmacy and gift shop had an old-fashioned Soda Fountain inside that many loved to stop by and get ice cream floats, banana splits, Etc. Thousands of customers relied on the drugstore for their prescriptions from around Roane County and other counties as well. According to a Facebook post, prescriptions have been sent over to Walgreens as they have now purchased the products from the store as well as the prescription service. We here at BBB TV-12 want to say a special thanks to Sherry Hill and the Live and Let Live drug store for their many years of sponsoring programs here on TV-12 and we wish Sherry and husband Larry Hill an amazing retirement. Thanks for all you have done for the community.

