Alver ARNOLD Duncan, Clinton

Alver ARNOLD Duncan, age 72, of Clinton, TN went to be with Jesus, on July 2, 2023, with his loving wife, Mari-Margaret by his side – who loves him dearly.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Albert Duncan; sister, Lynnda Williams; sister-in-law, Cuc Thi (Cookie) Duncan; and grandson, Nathan Koval.

Survived by his wife of 26 years, Mari-Margaret; daughter Kristy (Clifton) Kisielewski and granddaughter, Emily of Flat Rock, MI, son Dwayne (Tammy) Duncan of Hardin Valley; and stepdaughter, Lora Koval; grandson, Jacob Koval of Karns; brothers, Jimmie Duncan, Bobby (Sharon) Duncan; sisters, Pam (Jack) Szabo, Carolyn (Parker) Stanley, Darlene (Eddie) Gray, Tammy (Keith) Wilkerson, and Sandy (Marshall) Seavers, and many nieces and nephews.

He was the best friend of any could ask for; he loved vintage cars, old Westerns, the Three Stooges, but most of all, he loved his family.

His wife and children will always remember his love and support, his Christian example, and how he loved telling jokes and stories. He will forever be missed.

A memorial service for Mr. Duncan will be held at a later date.

www.hollygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...