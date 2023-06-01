Zola Mae Brown, Oliver Springs

Zola Mae Brown, age 63 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Zola was always naturally the center of attention and had a heart of gold. She faithfully attended United Church of Compassion where she loved to sing. She retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of dedicated service. After her retirement, she enjoyed crafts, especially making bracelets. Zola was a huge fan of yard sales!

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Tony Brown; parents, Vester and Ruth Hawn; several brothers and sisters; daughter by heart, Crystal Brown.

Survivors include her children, Charlene Byrge and husband Brad, Lisa Parsons and husband Dallas, Tony Brown; grandchildren, Dallis Parsons, Alice Brown, Noah Parsons, Jada and Jasmine Parsons, and Peyton Allen; siblings, Margaret York, Carol Underwood, Patricia Shubert, and Ronnie Hawn; special friends, Kay Coats, Mark Justice, and Paul “Butch” Kendig.

Per Zola’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

Because of Zola’s love for yard sales, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family find a local yard sale and purchase something for themselves in memory of Zola.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Brown family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.Sharpfh.com.

