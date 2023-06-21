Wilson indicted on multiple counts from his alleged role in The Midtown Body Shop shooting

The Roane County Grand Jury has indicted Brian Wilson for the March 30, 2023, shooting at the Midtown Body Shop. The indictment states he went inside the shop shooting three persons, killing one, before trying to leave the area. Wilson, who was later shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper while they attempted to apprehend him. The Roane County indictment came down on June 13th. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against Wilson for first degree premeditated murder, a conviction on that charge carries an automatic life sentence. The grand jury also indicted Wilson on three counts of attempted first-degree murder — plus several other charges (listed below).
Brian Wilson 46 is in custody at the Roane County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges June 26th in a Roane County Criminal Courtroom.
Age/Race/Sex: 46 / W / M
Booking Number: 26086
Booked: 04/21/2023
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Arresting Date/Time: 06/15/2023 11:25
Bond: $1,000,000.00
1 – Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
2 – Driving Under The Influence
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
3 – Implied consent License suspension
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
4 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
5 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
6 – Domestic Assault
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
7 – Domestic Assault
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
8 – Child abuse where child is 8 or less
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
9 – Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
10 – Assault (Simple)
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency:
11 – First Degree Muder
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
12 – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
13 – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
14 – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
15 – Burglary
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
16 – Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
17 – Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
18 – Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
19 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
20 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.09
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
21 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 06/15/2023
Bond: $90,909.10
Bond Type: Bail Bond
Charging Agency: Roane