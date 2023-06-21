Wilson indicted on multiple counts from his alleged role in The Midtown Body Shop shooting

The Roane County Grand Jury has indicted Brian Wilson for the March 30, 2023, shooting at the Midtown Body Shop. The indictment states he went inside the shop shooting three persons, killing one, before trying to leave the area. Wilson, who was later shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper while they attempted to apprehend him. The Roane County indictment came down on June 13th. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against Wilson for first degree premeditated murder, a conviction on that charge carries an automatic life sentence. The grand jury also indicted Wilson on three counts of attempted first-degree murder — plus several other charges (listed below).

Brian Wilson 46 is in custody at the Roane County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges June 26th in a Roane County Criminal Courtroom.

Brian Wilson, 46

Age/Race/Sex: 46 / W / M

Booking Number: 26086

Booked: 04/21/2023

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 06/15/2023 11:25

Bond: $1,000,000.00

1 – Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

2 – Driving Under The Influence

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

3 – Implied consent License suspension

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

4 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

5 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

6 – Domestic Assault

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

7 – Domestic Assault

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

8 – Child abuse where child is 8 or less

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

9 – Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

10 – Assault (Simple)

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

11 – First Degree Muder

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

12 – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

13 – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

14 – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

15 – Burglary

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

16 – Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

17 – Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

18 – Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

19 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

20 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.09

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

21 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 06/15/2023

Bond: $90,909.10

Bond Type: Bail Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

