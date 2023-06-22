Wanda Lou Scott, Kingston

Wanda Lou Scott, age 77 of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023. Wanda was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church in Kingston. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Wanda was also a dear sister and caring aunt who will be missed by many.

Preceded in death by her parents Earl Pesterfield and Verna Pesterfield, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Helen Pesterfield, brother and sister-in-law Birl and Joyce Pesterfield, brothers Howard Pesterfield, Harold Pesterfield, J.D. Pesterfield, and Earl Pesterfield, Jr. Also preceded by sister Betty Owings, sister, and brother-in-law Emma Jean and Carlos Swafford, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Curtis Hembree, sister and brother-in-law Frances and Ronald Sumner.

Survivors include her husband Stanley Scott of Kingston, son, and daughter-in-law Darryl and Heather Scott of Knoxville, her daughter and son-in-law Denise and Bradley Williams of Greeneville, TN. Survivors also include her three grandchildren Carson Williams, Reese Williams, and Brady Scott. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Connie Pesterfield of Kingston, brother-in-law Joe Owings of Kingston, brother-in-law Pearl Scott Jr and wife Betty Scott, sisters in law Diane Darnell of Maryville, Thelma Guettner and husband Raymond of Kingston, Freddie Pesterfield, and Sheryl Pesterfield also of Kingston, along with many special nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Wanda loved her family with great passion. She loved spending time going to the activities of her grandchildren and traveling to different places through the years with her husband Stanley.

The family will have a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ronnie Nickell officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Scott Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...