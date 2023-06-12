Wanda Lee Ridge, Clinton

Wanda Lee Ridge age 77, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. Wanda was born May 13, 1946, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Russell and Nancy Rose. Wanda loved playing games on her tablet but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death in death by her grandson, CJ Pyle; great-granddaughter, Chloe Ridge; sisters, Margaret and Thelma Rosenbalm; brother, Junior Rose.



She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles Ridge of Clinton; daughter, Angela McCoy & husband Michael of Andersonville; son, Steve Ridge & wife Allison of Andersonville; grandchildren, Brandy Pyle, Cierra Pyle, Margaret McCoy, Steven Ridge, Jr., and Sara Ridge; great-grandchildren, Abigail Hill, James Hill, Karma Gifford, Ray Pyle, Axel Vaulton, and Logan Vaulton; several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral service at 7:00 pm, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. James Hammock officiating. Her interment will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Sartin Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

