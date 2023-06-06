UCOR recognizes six local companies for service excellence

Representatives from the six small business winners at the awards ceremony.

Oak Ridge, Tenn., June 6, 2023 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) recognized six small businesses today for their exceptional support of the company’s mission to complete major Oak Ridge Reservation environmental cleanup.

At its annual small business awards breakfast, UCOR honored Advantage Electronics, Inc.; JSH Web Designs; Premier Contracting & Technical Services Inc.; Southeast Equipment Sales; Scientific Sales, Inc.; and Turnkey Technical Services, Inc.

UCOR relies on strong partnerships with its subcontractors. Those partnerships have been especially important to meet the supply chain challenges that arose out of the pandemic.

“We are so proud of these small businesses that we trust to provide reliable support, from helping us procure hard-to-find but critical items and equipment to creatively supporting our ongoing operations,” said Tess Klatt, UCOR’s Supply Chain Manager. “This year’s winners are exceptional performers in their respective areas.”

Since the award of UCOR’s new contract in May of 2022, UCOR has continued to exceed its 45% small business subcontracting goals set by the Department of Energy (DOE).  UCOR has subcontracted over $329M with 80% of our subcontracts going to small businesses.

Karen Shears, Procurement and Contractors Division Director for DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, praised the award recipients and UCOR.

“Small businesses are often the unsung heroes behind our progress. They provide important services that help us complete projects on schedule and on budget,” Shears said. “UCOR has consistently shown it understands the importance of small business partners by their commitment to subcontract with them.”

Turnkey Technical Solutions, who supports UCOR’s waste management operations, is a repeat winner in the woman-owned business category.

“We feel like it is an extreme honor to win something like this,” said Holli Hubbard, president of Turnkey. “As a woman-owned company, to win something like this with as many women as we have in our company, we feel like this is a big shoutout to our team.”

The businesses recognized are as follows:

  • Small Business of the Year: JSH Web Designs,a Knoxville-based, full-service marketing and website design agency that helps clients succeed online.
  • Small Disadvantaged Business of the Year: Scientific Sales, Inc.,an Oak Ridge-based firm with over 35 years of experience distributing supplies and equipment, including safety and industrial supplies.
  • HUBZone Small Business of the Year: Premier Contracting & Technical Services Inc.,an Oak Ridge-based business that supplies hard-to-find large equipment as well as industrial and office supplies.
  • Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Turnkey Technical Services, Inc.,an Oak Ridge-based, woman-owned transportation services company providing a broad fleet of equipment and driver resources.  
  • Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Advantage Electronics, Inc.,a family-owned business headquartered in Clinton that has been distributing electronic products since 2001.
  • Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Southeast Equipment Sales, an Oak Ridge company that specializes in construction machinery and equipment rentals, including hard-to-find equipment.

More information about UCOR’s small business program is available at ucor.com/subcontractors/.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,100+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

