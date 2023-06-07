TVA TO HOST OPEN HOUSE DISCUSSION ON THE KINGSTON FOSSIL PLANTS FUTURE JUNE 13TH IN ROCKWOOD

The Tennessee Valley Authority is inviting the public in Rockwood to comment on their draft environmental impact statement for the proposed retirement and demolition of the Kingston Steam Plant and the construction or replacement operation of the facility. The draft EIS Associated documents are available at tva.com. As part of this effort TVA is conducting an environmental review to assess the potential impacts associated with the proposed retirement, the decommissioning and the demolition of the coal fired units at the Kingston fossil plant. With that said TVA will be hosting a virtual public meeting and in person open houses to discuss the draft environmental impact statement. The first virtual open house will be on Thursday June 8th 6:30 until 8:00 a link to the virtual open house event will be provided upon registration. The in-person open house will be Tuesday, June 13th, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Rockwood High School on Rockwood Street.

