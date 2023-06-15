Tonight on Between the Lines

The new third grade reading requirements in Tennessee has caused a lot of Chaos throughout the state. Tonight, Alan Beauchamp will sit down with Nikki Swisher and Amber Edington and sift through this mess. Join us at 7pm on BBB Communications – Cable Channel 12. Of course, you can also watch us online in several different places. Our website is www.bbbtv12.com, www.facebook.com/bbbtv12, www.YouTube.com/bbbtv12, www.twitter.com/bbbtv12, and on www.BoxCast.tv.

Do you own a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV Streaming device? You can download the BoxCast Channel, then search for BBB Communications and watch us on your TV that way.

