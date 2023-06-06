Thurman (Buddy) Foust Raby, Rockwood

Thurman (Buddy) Foust Raby, age 77, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was born March 14, 1946, in Roane County and was a 1965 graduate of Midway High School. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly for two years, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. Thurman worked in Maintenance for the Roane County School System for a number of years. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Elbert & Florence Clark Raby; brothers-in-law, Alfred “Shot” Gourley and Guy Labalme.
SURVIVORS
Brothers Houston Raby & wife, Linda of Harriman
Lonnie Raby & wife, Delores of Sweetwater
Sisters Evelena Melton & husband, Jesse of Philadelphia
Shirley Gourley of Philadelphia
Rosetta Prince & husband, Doyle of Sweetwater
Charlotte Edgemon & husband, Steve of Ten Mile
Marilyn Sue Labalme of Tampa, FL
Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Cedar Fork Cemetery in Philadelphia with Rev. James Mason officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.