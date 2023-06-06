Thurman (Buddy) Foust Raby, Rockwood

Thurman (Buddy) Foust Raby, age 77, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was born March 14, 1946, in Roane County and was a 1965 graduate of Midway High School. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly for two years, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. Thurman worked in Maintenance for the Roane County School System for a number of years. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Elbert & Florence Clark Raby; brothers-in-law, Alfred “Shot” Gourley and Guy Labalme.

SURVIVORS

Brothers Houston Raby & wife, Linda of Harriman

Lonnie Raby & wife, Delores of Sweetwater

Sisters Evelena Melton & husband, Jesse of Philadelphia

Shirley Gourley of Philadelphia

Rosetta Prince & husband, Doyle of Sweetwater

Charlotte Edgemon & husband, Steve of Ten Mile

Marilyn Sue Labalme of Tampa, FL

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Cedar Fork Cemetery in Philadelphia with Rev. James Mason officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

