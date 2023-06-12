Temple “Dimple” Whaley, Spring City

Mrs. Temple “Dimple” Whaley, age 87, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the home of her daughter. She was born March 9, 1936, in the Daysville Community of Rockwood in Cumberland County, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Jessie King; husband, Robert Junior Whaley; first husband, William R. “Billy Ray” Watson; sisters, Marie Davis, Mary Chandley, and Betty Volkman; and brothers, Herman Tilley and George W. King, Jr.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Rhonda Watson of Rockwood, TN

Brother: John David King of IL

And several other extended family members.



Cremation arrangements have been made. A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Temple “Dimple” Whaley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...