Storms and Tornadoes rush through the area Sunday

Photo by Dana Thomas Greene in Mossy Grove

Roane county did not see any major damage to the area due to any severe weather, but Cumberland County did report a couple of tornadoes spotted there and in Scott County as the front came through late Sunday giving us much needed rain

Many people had their Sunday Afternoon abruptly interrupted just before 5 pm yesterday by sudden alerts from the National Weather Service indicating a couple of tornados that had popped up in the Crossville Area. Even more people were surprised as they happened to look towards the skies northwest of Crossville and see a swirling cloud. There was isolated damage as a home under construction on Bailey Road was flattened and a truck trailer at The Crossville Ceramics plant near Genesis Road was toppled over.

3 different videos of the same #tornado in Crossville, TN (Cumberland Co) earlier this evening (SUN 6/11/23).

Video Courtesies:

1) Crystal Lee

2) Kristi Nelson

3) Steve Pham

(Attn. @NWSNashville @NWSMorristown) pic.twitter.com/zgaqdWhrjg — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) June 12, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...