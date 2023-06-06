State Sen. Ken Yager announces support for Governor’s Nuclear Energy Advisory Council

Last month Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order to create the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council. State Senator Ken Yager expressed his support for the council in this statement.

“I wholeheartedly support the Governor’s initiative to create the Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, ” said Yager. “There is no better place than Tennessee to advance nuclear energy. We are home to Oak Ridge National Lab, the TVA and numerous nuclear power plants providing energy throughout the south. Tennessee has the experts, workforce, visionaries, and resources to play an instrumental role in moving our nation towards energy independence. The East Tennessee and Upper Cumberland economic impact potential is unlimited, I appreciate Governor Lee for his leadership in putting together this advisory council.”

The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council will consist of 15 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation, and key nuclear industry stakeholders. The advisory council will recommend the following actions to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy: This year, Gov. Lee partnered with the Tennessee General Assembly to create a $50 million Nuclear Fund in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023- 2024 budget.

